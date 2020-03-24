The Global Micro Grid Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.54% by 2026. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in renewable energy, government subsidies and regulations for enhancing energy efficiency, widespread of industrialization across emerging nations, growing demand for energy storage systems, growing concern towards reducing carbon footprint, growing demand for generating renewable energy, advantage of cheap and clean energy storage, are some of the main factors to drive the growth of the market.

Asia pacific region is expected to hold large market share in future owing to various initiatives from government to electrify in various regions, emerging economies and industrialization in this region are some of the main factors supporting the regional dominance.

Rising electrification across rural area in APAC and Africa region, growing demand for micro grids in healthcare, military, and government sectors worldwide are growing as opportunity for the market growth. Changing government policies and regulations regarding standard, operational and security risk possess main challenge for the market.

Market type is dominated by Remote/island/off grid type due to growing government initiative towards renewable energy and decline in prices of solar PV and wind power sources are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Exelon Corporation, ABB, General Electric, LG, and Homer Energy among others

Global Micro Grid Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Micro Grid Market — Industry Outlook

4 Micro Grid Market By Consumption Pattern

5 Micro Grid Market By Type

6 Micro Grid Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

