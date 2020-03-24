Workplace wellness is any workplace health promotion doings or organizational policy designed to support healthy performance in the workplace and to improve health outcomes. Known as ‘corporate wellbeing’. Workplace wellness often comprises activities such as health education, medical screenings, weight management programs, on-site fitness programs or facilities.

The wellness programs will change the focus to include both wellness goals and career development by offering learning and development training. This shift will create a healthier workforce, resulting in a positive work environment, increasing a firm’s reputation, and becoming an employer of choice. The change in wellness focus will consequently benefit companies in recruiting new workers and retaining current employees.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be included to make the wellness program more easily accessible to employees. This AI technology is used to gather information and analyze employee health data to promote healthier lifestyle plan. Virtual health care providers may use AI powered chatbots to help workers with health questions and provide instant responses on mobile devices.

Wellness programs in 2019 will tend to create more simplified goals. A manageable wellness plan should contribute to higher participation rate among employees.

The wellness providers will tend to merge to create larger and more comprehensive plans in order to provide more specific niche options for their employees. These wellness mergers may provide workers with more competitive prices and one wellness provider, instead of working with multiple providers.

