Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database.

The Global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

In 2018, the global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Netskope

Microsoft

Oracle

Cloudlock

IBM

Symantec

Trend Micro

Palo Alto Networks?Inc

Skyhigh Networks

Bitglass

Perimeter 81

Zscaler

CipherCloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Industrial Controlling Systems

Automotive

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Service Providers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

