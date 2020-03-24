Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global Edge AI Hardware Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database.

The Global Edge AI Hardware Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Edge AI Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.

The Edge AI Hardware refers to an open platform that integrates network, computing, storage, and application core capabilities on the side close to the object or data source, and provides the nearest-end hardware device.

In 2018, the global Edge AI Hardware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

NVIDIA

Samsung

Huawei

Google

MediaTek

Xilinx

Imagination Technologies

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Automobile

Smart Speakers

Wearables

Smart Mirror

Processor

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

City Surveillance

Mobile Internet

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Edge AI Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Edge AI Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

