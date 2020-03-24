The AI In Radiology market is expected to grow worth of US$ +3506 Million and at a CAGR of +17% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is being implemented by healthcare service providers containing hospitals for clinical use, clinical decision support, and clinical diagnosis. Imaging-enabled specialties such as pathology and radiology are set to be initial adopters of artificial technology. The usage of AI technology is projected to improve clinical outcomes and diagnostic procedure of healthcare providers.

Developments in image-recognition with deep learning algorithms has empowered to match and even surpass humans in task-specific applications. Artificial intelligence in radiology is used to identify the onset of disease in early stage enabling to plan their treatment for long term needs.

Top Key Players:

Qure.ai, IBM Watson Health, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE, Medtronic, EchoNous, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation.

Rise in usage of artificial intelligence for neuroradiology to diagnose abnormalities in head, brain, spine and neck is driving the market.

According to this research report, the global AI In Radiology market has been fragmented across several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-pacific, Europe and Africa. The competitive landscape of the market has been gauged by profiling different key players in the industry.

