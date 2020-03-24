The Micro-Location Technology market is expected to grow worth of USD +20 Billion and at a CAGR of +35% over the forecast period 2020-2025

Global Micro-Location Technology market from the in depth perspective of all the ongoing trends that are affecting the market and are important to be understood are studied. These trends are geographical, economic, socioeconomic, political, cultural, political, and many other are studied. The overall effect on the consumer preferences will have a major say on the market working in the years to come.

Micro-location technologies facilitate the tracking of objects and people in real time, usually in indoor applications such as inside a building. This technology is also used for wirelessly advertising content to a mobile/portable device of users that are in close proximity to a business site. Hardware and software are the major components of the micro-location solutions; these are integrated and deployed to perform various location tracking services.

Top Key Players:

Cisco, Aruba Networks (HPE), Humatics Corporation, Estimote, Ruckus Networks, Zebra Technologies, Centrak, Ubisense Group, Camco Technologies, Siemens (Agilion), Decawave, Apple, Google, Redpine Signals, Visible Assets, Bluecats

Increasing prominence of asset management across different industries, the increase in the usage of location-based mobile advertisement, high return on investment, rising adoption of mobile devices, and inefficiency of GPS in indoor premises are driving the market toward high growth.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of Micro-Location Technology market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is well explained.

