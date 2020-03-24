The research report of the global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market has recently added by The Research Insights to its vast database. Some of the recent advancements in technologies have been elaborated to get up-to-date knowledge of businesses. Informative data have been compiled by using primary and secondary research techniques. Different trends, tools, and methodologies have been explained in detail.

Machine learning tools have ominously changed the way fraud is detected. Even as machine learning technology developments at a dizzying rate, so do the models that fraud detection platforms deploy to identify fraud. The machine learning (ML) approach to fraud detection has acknowledged a lot of publicity in recent years and shifted industry interest from rule-based fraud detection systems to ML-based solutions.

Also Predictive analytics may be one of the most operative ways an e-commerce mercantile can discover fraud. By investigating past data, trends, and variables, merchants can build smarter fraud score algorithms and model more precise fraud prevention strategies.

Accertify (Amex), ACI ReD Shield, Authenteq, BAE Systems, BioCatch, Bolt, Bottomline Technologies, Brighterion (Mastercard), CA Risk Analytics Network, Cybersource (Visa), Cyxtera (Easy Solutions), Datavisor, Demisto, Distilled Identity, Ethoca (Mastercard), Experian, Featurespace, Feedzai, FICO, Forter, FraudLabs, Gemalto, Guardian Analytics, ID Analytics, Idology, Illumio, InAuth (Amex), Jumio, Kount, LexisNexis, Mitek, NeuStar, Nice Actimize, NoFraud, Nuance, NuData (Mastercard), OnFido, PayFone, PayPal Order Filters, Plus Technologies & Innovations, Radial, Ravelin, Riskified, RSA, SAS, Shape Security (F5), Sift (Sift Science), Signifyd, Simility (PayPal), Socure, Stripe Radar, ThreatMetrix (LexisNexis Risk Solutions?), Trulioo, Verifi (Visa)

These models can now monitor and learn from activity across multiple sites operating the same platform or even from data established directly from the payment networks. This capability to model and detect fraud activity across multiple merchants, multiple geographies, and from the payment networks allows improved detection and immunization from new types of fraud attack as soon as they are discovered.

Regional analysis has been done across various global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Europe based on the productivity of the companies. Some of the sale approaches have been mentioned which helps to understand the sales pattern carried out by top-level companies. It highlights some significant factors which are responsibly estimating the growth of E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions in the forecast period. Moreover, it gives a fundamental mechanism for enhancing market growth.

Table of Content:

Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: ………………Continue To TOC

