Digital Impression System to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2028

The Digital Impression System market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing.

Market: Competitive Analysis

In conclusion, the report presents competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global digital impression system based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (intraoral scanner provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

The key players of digital impression system market have been profiled with a focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. The company profile of major players that have been incorporated in this report include as Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc. (Itero), 3M ESPE (The 3M Company), Carestream Health, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc, Glidewell Laboratories (IOS Compatibility, Inc.), Ormco Corporation and Planmeca Oy.

The global digital impression system is segmented as below:

By Type

Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)

Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)

By Compatibility

Third Party Compatible

Integrated

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



