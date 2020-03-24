Transportation Management System (TMS) market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in construction, manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services. Therefore, use of TMS is gaining a high momentum among diversified industries to help the companies achieving their goal. Centralization of TMS with cloud technology, adoption of more advanced systems owing to burgeoning globalization, analytics to gain significant power for dedicated TMS, self-driven trucks and emergence of apps are some of the factors which helps to drive the TMS market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of Transportation Management System Market based on component, function, deployment type, industry verticals, and geography. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By function segment, large enterprises is accounted for largest share in the TMS market in 2017, However, SMEs are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Transportation Management System Market Players: The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Oracle Corporation, 3Gtms, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, BluJay Solutions Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., MercuryGate International , Inc., SAP SE

The report aims to provide an overview of global TMS market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of TMS and its forecasts till 2025. The report covers industry dynamics affecting the overall TMS market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the TMS market with respect to the geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the transportation management system market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The North America is one of the prominent region in TMS industry landscape, contributing highest revenue globally due to presence of large number of players and industry verticals. The US and Canada are contributing towards high share in transportation management system market. Moreover, Canada is projected to be the fastest growing region in the transportation management system market. The North American countries continues to be more competitive and consumer focused which would result into increase in the expectations for better transportation management system. The transportation sector is a core to supply chain, as it entirely relies upon transportation professionals for attainment of its financial goals, customer delivery commitments and securing its profit margins. Some of the key players operating in the transportation management system market includes The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Oracle Corporation, 3Gtms, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, BluJay Solutions Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., and SAP SE among others.

