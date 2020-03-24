Global specialty fuel additives market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Afton Chemical; The Lubrizol Corporation; Dorfketal Chemicals(I) Pvt. Ltd.; Innospec; Infineum International Limited; Chevron Corporation; Evonik Industries AG; Clariant; Eurenco; Total; BASF SE; Buckman; DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATION; Exxon Mobil Corporation; NewMarket Corporation; LANXESS among others.

Specialty fuel additives are chemical substances designed to improve the various features and characteristics of different lubricants, fuels and other fluids utilized in various industrial and automotive applications. These additives are generally designed for improving the operational efficiency of equipment by improving the lubricity, anti-freezing capabilities as well as having a cleansing impact on mechanical equipments.

Market Drivers:

High demands associated with the consumption of bio-fuel; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for ultra-low sulfur diesel giving rise to higher consumption for these additives drives the market growth

Presence of various standards and regulations regarding the emissions from various light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles will also boost the growth of this market

Growing volume of passengers travelling through air transportation giving rise to higher demands for these additives which is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing adoption of CNG and LPG as a means of fuel for various transportation applications; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Growing focus of various authorities and organizations regarding the promotion of electric vehicles will also hamper the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market

By Product

Fuel Antioxidants

Petroleum Dyes & Markers

Octane Enhancers

Lubricity Improvers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Deposit Control Additives

Cold Flow Improvers

Cetane Number Improvers

Fuel System Icing Inhibitors

Metal Deactivators

Others Dyes & Markers Others



By Application

Gasoline/Petrol Additives

Diesel Additives

Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives

Others Heating Fuels Marine Fuel Additives Others



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, LANXESS announced the launch of organic lubricant additive developed for applications in passenger car and high-performance based engine oils. “Additin RC 3502” is manufactured for friction reduction and delivering various protective and other features such as sustained performance, anti-wear protection. The additives are compatible with various engine oil variants while emitting zero amount of SAPS

In June 2018, Dorfketal Chemicals(I) Pvt. Ltd. announced the availability of their fuel performance additives product range based on the company’s own proprietary technology and manufacturing process helping meet the strategies of growth of the company. The products introduced under this line are “mph” and “milEx” and are expected to be a compliment for the existing portfolio of products

Critical questions addressed by the report

* What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

* How will the global Specialty Fuel Additives Market develop in the mid to long term?

* Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?

* How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?

* What are the current and future opportunities in the global Specialty Fuel Additives market?

* Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

* Which region will lead the global Specialty Fuel Additives Market in terms of growth?

Table of Content:

Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Specialty Fuel Additives Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

