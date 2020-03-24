splicing tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 666.70 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3M, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, ECHOtape., ORAFOL Europe GmbH., Adhesives Research, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Boston Tapes Spa, FUJI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., American Biltrite Inc., Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Adirondack Specialty Adhesives, Rolltape and Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.

Splicing tapes are used to join two substrates in order to ensure the continuous flow of working or to increase its size. These splicing tapes are generally ‘repulpable’ which can be recycled and reused. They are generally double sided tapes that join the substrates, ensuring continuity. In order to ensure optimum strength and durability for splicing they are coated with acrylic, rubber, or silicone adhesives.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the production of paper and pulp, and increase in the number of virgin-fibre pulp mills

Rise in web paged and online shopping due to digitization also contributes to the growth of this market

Growth in the usage of repulpable paper/tissue from the developed regions of the world is expected to foster positive growth in the market

Market Restraints:

Unhygienic process involved in the manufacture of recycled paper

Environmental regulations relating to paper and pulp industry would restrain the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Splicing Tapes Market

By Resin

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Type

Repulpable

Non-Repulpable

By Backing Material

Paper/Tissue

PET/Polyester

Non-Woven

Others

By Application

Flying Splices

Manual Splices

Core Starting

Roll Finishing

Others

By End-Users

Paper & Printing

Packaging

Electronics

Labelling

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Splicing Tapes market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Splicing Tapes market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Splicing Tapes players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Splicing Tapes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Splicing Tapes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

