Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025, from USD 1.51 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, Corelite, Evonik Industries AG, Plascore, SABIC The other players in the market are Diab Group, Gurit Holding, Schweiter Technologies, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell International, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., The Gill Corporation, Euro-Composites, Plascore, Corelite, Core Composites, I-Core Composites, ACP Composites, Carbon Core Corp, Matrix Composite Materials Company, Honicel Group, Honeylite amongst other.

Ceramic structural core materials are manufactured by mixing two or more materials that have unique properties. Sandwich panels and laminates are two categories in which these materials are categorized. Core is a layer that is spared yet is firmly loaded up with material between two faces in structural composite. The center keeps up the thin skin or faces in their separate positions by maintaining a strategic distance from them from collapsing or impacting outward or internal. The solidness of basic composite depends on the thickness of the utilized center. The materials which can be consolidated into basic center are carbon, aluminum, and paper. Ceramic structural core material is broadly used in constructions, public infrastructure, automotive, corrosion resistance industry and other. According to the European Builders Confederation,

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from wind energy industry

High use of composites in the aerospace industry

Growing demand of PET foam

Market Restraint:

Uncertainty in the renewal of production tax credit

Highly capital-intensive market

Segmentation: Global Structural Core Materials Market

By Outer Skin Type

GFRP

CFRP

NFRP

Other

By Type

Foam PVC Foam PET Foam SAN Foam Others Polystyrene (PS) Polymethacrylimide (PMI) Polyetherimide (PEI) Polyurethane (PU) Honeycomb Aluminum Aramid Thermoplastic Paper Balsa



By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Marine

Transportation

Construction

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape: Global Structural Core Materials Market

The global structural core materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of structural core materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Evonik Industries introduced various foam materials which are core material for aircraft due to their impressive mechanical strength and excellent temperature resistance properties.

Critical questions addressed by the report

* What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

* How will the global Structural Core Materials Market develop in the mid to long term?

* Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?

* How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?

* What are the current and future opportunities in the global Structural Core Materials market?

* Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

* Which region will lead the global Structural Core Materials Market in terms of growth?

Table of Content:

Global Structural Core Materials Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Structural Core Materials Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Structural Core Materials Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

