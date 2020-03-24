synthetic lubricants market is expected to register a steady potential growth rate of 3.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Total; Lubrication Engineers; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Synthetic Lubricants, Inc.; Royal Dutch Shell; BP p.l.c.; Valvoline LLC; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Chevron Corporation; Castrol Limited; FUCHS; Pennzoil; Phillips 66 Company; AMSOIL INC.; INEOS; NACO Corporation; LANXESS; Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; LUKOIL; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) among others.

Synthetic lubricants are produced from oil extracted from various different artificial chemical manufacturing industries such as esters, PAO and various others. These oils are then processed for replacing the mineral oils present in crude oil to develop synthetic lubricants which are then used as lubricating fluids/compounds to enhance the performance levels of different machineries and components. Unlike, other lubricants synthetic lubricants are developed with the help of chemical synthesis instead of refinement or extraction of petrol-based compounds with the main objective of these lubricants being to reduce the friction levels between two different surfaces.

Market Drivers:

Increasing production activities for natural gas being carried out in the various gulf countries; this is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

High demand associated with the automotive industry; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growth in the levels of industrialization from the various developing countries/regions of the world is expected to boost the market growth

Various different benefits associated with these lubricants over the conventional lubricants is expected to foster positive market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing availability of bio-lubricants is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Concerns related to high costs of these lubricants; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

High demands for alternative fuels and products; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Synthetic Lubricants Market

By Product

Silicones

Polyalphaolefin (PAO)

Esters

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

Group III (Hydrocracking)

Phosphate Ester

Polyolester

Biolubes

Di-Basic Acid Ester (Di-Ester)

Others

By Application

Engine Oil Passenger Vehicle (PV) Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Hydraulic Fluids

Compressor Oil

Gear Oil

Greases

Refrigeration Oil

Transmission Fluids & Hydraulic Fluids

Turbine Oil

Heat Transfer Fluids (HTF)

Metalworking Fluids

Process Oil

Marine Lubricants

General Industrial Oils

Others

By End-Use Industry

Construction

Mining

Metal Production

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive Manufacturing

Chemical

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

Oil & Gas

Food Processing Food Bakery Sugar Dairy Meat, Poultry & Seafood Others Beverage Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Others

Textile

Others Paper Paints & Coatings Rubber Wood Glass Mechanical Components



