Scope of Mobile Payments Market: Mobile payments are referred to the transactions that is performed through mobile device instead of paying through cash, checks, or physical credit cards.

The mobile payment market is in its maturity phase and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. Increase is penetration of smartphones, growth in m-commerce industry, and rise in adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies drive the growth of the mobile payment market.”

Adoption of advanced technologies like near field communications (NFC) is making it more popular. NFC enables users to establish a connection between two electronic devices like smartphones by just bring them close to each other.

Mobile payments market in Asia Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as improved technologies like NFC, wearable devices etc.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Mobile wallet/Bank cards

☯ Mobile money

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Retail

☯ Education

☯ Entertainment

☯ Healthcare

☯ Hospitality

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Mobile Payments market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

