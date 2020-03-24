The Global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from USD 26.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Archroma, Huntsman International LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., DowDuPont, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, The other players in the market are Evonik Industries AG., Wacker Chemie AG, Rudolf GmbH, GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kiri Industries Ltd, Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG, CHT Group, Clariant, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sarex, Quality Colours (London) Ltd, Buckman., The Lubrizol Corporation, Omya, Transfar Group Co., Ltd., Chungyo Chem, Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Jay Chemical Industries Ltd., Univar Inc, Americos Industries Inc., DPI Max, Inc, Astro American Chemical.

Market Definition: Global Textile Chemicals Market

Textile chemicals are those kinds of chemicals which are used in the improvement of different products such as apparels, textiles, furniture and others. These chemicals differ in colours, finishing properties, surfactants, and the way of use. Generally, textile chemicals are used in both synthetic and natural fibers. Natural fibers include cotton and wool, whereas synthetic fibers consist of polyester, polyamide and viscose among others.

In 2017, Evonik Industries AG has announced to expand the production capacity of hydrogen peroxide in Europe. Hydrogen peroxide is used as a textile chemical agent for the bleaching of textiles. Along with the expansion of the production of the company is investing in the development of a logistics centre which will help the customers to get the products without any difficulties.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, it is seen that the textile industry of India is one of the largest in the world and it contributes around 14% to the industrial production sector and contributing a GDP of around 4.0%. This in turn is leading to the growth of the textile chemical industry as the chemicals are being used for improving the quality of the apparels.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for better quality apparels with the changing lifestyle of the customers.

Increasing demand for the improved home furnishing and other household products.

Growing environmental concerns, which require better and improved textile chemicals which are environmental friendly

Increased demand for technical textiles which are preferred for the superior quality and aesthetics

Market Restraint:

Regulatory norms due to the environmental impact of the textile chemicals and the disposal of the chemicals

Volatile and cyclical structure of the textile industry which has both crest and troughs

Fluctuating raw material costs of the chemicals

Segmentation: Global Textile Chemicals Market

By Fiber Type

Natural Fiber

Cotton

Wool

Others

Synthetic Fiber

Polyester

Polyamide

Viscose

Others

By Product Type

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorant & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Others

By Application

Apparel

Sportswear

Intimates

Outerwear

Home Textile

Bed Linens

Carpet

Curtains

Others

Technical Textile

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape: Global Textile Chemicals Market

The global textile chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textile chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In February 2018, Archroma, added to its range of highly biodegradable, non-PFC based durable water repellent protection, in the Smartrepel Hydro series. The product is environmental friendly, and is biodegradable, thus having a very low impact on the environment. The Smartrepel Hydro is used in the sportswear and other performance apparels which helps in the non-absorption of water and improve the performance of the sportsmen. These developments show that the textile chemicals industry is growing at a significant rate..

