The Global Textile Dyes Market is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025, from USD 5.9 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.1 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, LANXESS, Huntsman International LLC., KRONOS, Kiri Industries Ltd, Clariant 2018, Archroma, Allied Industrial Corp. Ltd., Organic Dyes and Pigments, Sumitomo Chemical co,.ltd, DayGlo Color Corp, Atul Ltd, Anand International, SAMCO, VASU Chemicals Fine Chemicals, among others.

Market Definition: Global Textile Dyes Market

Textile Dyes is referred as a dyeing process that uses textile products such as yarns, fabrics and fibers. It contains a special solution dyes and chemical material and uses different dyes process including continuous, semi-continuous and batch processes. Textile dyes are considerably used in different businesses, production process of cloth to prepare garments and loose fibers through yarn. These dyes help to minimize overhead costs and maximize the usage of existing business materials. Textile dyes are widely applicable in household, accessories, automotive and technical textile industries for yarn dyeing, garment dyeing and others. In 2017, Colorjet India Ltd. launched Aurajet” a dye sublimation textile printer. It is used to reduce the cost by using less ink and providing perfect colors with improved results. Furthermore, in 2015, DyStar launched a new dye industry called Levafix ECO Black. They have unique fastness that simulates multiple wash and reduces the wash-down, eventually helps in cutting down the issues faced by end-users

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for coloured textiles and fibers and strong research and development investments in plant based dyes

Rising demand for environment-friendly products

Growing innovation in the textile dyes industry

Stringent environment laws

Production overcapacity

Raw materials price volatility

Market Segmentation: Global Textile Dyes Market

The global textile dyes market is segmented by type, fibers, application and geography.

Based on type, the global textile dyes market is segmented into direct dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, fiber-reactive dyes, vat dyes, mordant dyes, solvent dyes, disperse dyes and others.

Based on fibers, the global textile dyes market is segmented into cotton, wool, silk, nylon, viscose and others.

On the basis of application, the global textile dyes market is classified into yarn dyeing, garment dyeing and others.

Based on geography, the global textile dyes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-pacific and, middle east & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Textile Dyes Market

The global textile dyes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textile dyes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Textile Dyes Market

Table of Content:

Global Textile dyes Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Textile dyes Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Textile dyes Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

