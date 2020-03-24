Texture Paint Market is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, from USD 9.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, The Valspar Corporation, Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd., Diamond Paints, asian paints, BERGER, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Andura Coatings, NIPSEA GROUP, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc. The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, Axalta Coating Systems and others.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the texture paint market in the next 8 years. Texture paint is a finish paint having coarse grain and heavy consistency with insoluble additive which is made of gypsum and sand with water-thinned binder. It has numerous and notable features such as it help in protection from weather changes, U.V. rays and alkali, provides attractive texture which displays brilliant effect on the walls. It is widely used to create assorted patterns on walls for residential and non residential purposes. This market research and analysis identifies increase boom in construction industry and growing demand in interior designing. In 2017 Crown Paint launched New Italia Series Textured Paints which offer pioneering products and is extremely easy to apply, it also provides exciting fashion finishes, special effects and specific colours, with highly affordable price range. It is applied on existing paint surfaces, is water resistant and could be washed easily.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising construction of new industrial and commercial buildings as well as renovation of existing structures

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of reconstruction

Growth in interior designing

Increasing demand for home interiors

High repainting costs

Market Segmentation: Global Texture Paint Market

The global texture paint market is segmented based on product type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the global texture paint market is segmented into interior and exterior & others.

On the basis of application, the global texture paint market is classified into residential, non-residential and others.

Based on geography, the global texture paint market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Texture Paint Market

The global texture paint market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of texture paint market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

