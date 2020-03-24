This treatment involves an artificial stent graft, delivered through an arterial blood vessel in the groin, fixed over the widening. These are basically used for abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm endovascular repair. Aortic Stents Grafts is a new option for treatment of aneurysm.

The Aortic Stents Grafts Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of aortic aneurysm, adoption of endovascular repair over open surgical repair, rising life expectancy rate, increasing number clinical trials, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and FDA approvals for improvement of aortic stent grafts designs. Nevertheless, lack of trained healthcare providers, less awareness regarding new EVAR treatment and risk of endoleaks and other complications regarding the aortic stent grafts may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Cook Medical, Inc W. L. Gore & Associates Medtronic Plc Lombard Medical, Inc Endologix, INC Terumo Corporation Inc. Cardinal Health Inc Becton Dickinson and Company Cryolife Inc.

The global Aortic Stents Grafts market is segmented on the basis of Product and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft and Thoracic Aortic Stent Graft. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

The “Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devicel industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aortic Stents Grafts market with detailed market segmentation by Product, End User and geography. The global Aortic Stents Grafts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aortic Stents Grafts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

