Global IoT chip Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. IoT chip includes sensor, different types of processors, interface IP, ASICs in cloud for packaging and many more.

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (U.S.),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands),

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.),

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan),

STMicroelectronics. (Switzerland),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for wearable device is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rice in demand for flexible Soc type designs and application specific MCUs is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Rising concern in regards of security concern is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Hardware

Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Application Processor (AP) Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Sensor Accelerometer Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Heart Rate Sensor Pressure Sensor Temperature Sensor Blood Glucose Sensor Blood Oxygen Sensor Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor Humidity Sensor Image Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Flow Sensor Level Sensor Chemical and Gas Sensor Motion and Position Sensor

Connectivity IC ANT+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Ethernet Near-Field Communication (NFC) Enocean Cellular Network Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (WHART) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module Thread Z-Wave ISA100

Memory Device Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)

Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)



By End-Use Application

Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smartwatches Smart Glasses Wearable Cameras

Healthcare Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Meter Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor

Consumer Electronics Refrigerator Hi-Res Television Washing Machine Other Products

Building Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Lighting Control Actuators Gateways

Industrial Industrial Motes Self-Learning Industrial Robots

Automotive and Transportation Connected Cars Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Mobile Point of Sale (Mpos) Kiosks

Agriculture Wireless Sensors for Agriculture Application

Retail Smart Beacons

Oil and Gas Wireless Sensors for Oil and Gas

Others

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Iot Chip market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Iot Chip report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Iot Chip market.

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Iot Chip industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Iot Chip market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Iot Chip market are Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics. (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Silicon Laboratories. (US), Telit (Italy) , Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway), Semtech Corporation (US), Marvell (Bermuda), AMD (US), WhizNets Inc. (US) and among others.

