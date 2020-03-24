This report focuses on the global status of connected car services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Connected Car Services in the United States, Europe and China.

A safe and comfortable driving experience being the most important characteristics of a connected car, also contributes to the key factors which influence the growth of the connected car services market. In recent years, technological advances have dramatically changed the way people travel. It was observed that the completion of the construction of a fully connected car was underway. It is expected that until 2020, more than half of the cars will be connected via advanced technologies.

Making driving safer, more comfortable and more efficient is the main driver of the connected car services market. To do this, vehicles must communicate with traffic infrastructure, with other vehicles and with the driver’s mobile devices. Along the economic value chain of the connected car, automakers, application developers, infotainment providers, and content and services provide a luxurious driving experience. Now this is the most important reason is certainly the key factor to stimulate the market for connected car services.The most technologically advanced connected car has advanced connected car services which are increasing the demand for connected car services in the market. As a result, companies mainly provide connected car service services that are sure to generate increased demand in the market.

In 2017, the size of the global market for connected car services was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018-2025.

The main players covered by this study

Tech Mahindra

Accenture

Cisco Systems

LogiSense

Nokia

ESG Automotive

Apple

Microsoft

Google

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

telematics

Infotainment

Segment market application, divided into

car

trade private

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the connected car services market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global connected car services market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Telematics

1.4.3 Infotainment

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of connected car services by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private car

1.5.3 Trade Car

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the market for connected car services

2.2 Growth trends in connected car services by region

2.2.1 Size of the market for connected car services by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of connected car services by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ connected car services

3.1.1 Global revenues from connected car services by manufacturer (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global market share of revenues from connected car services by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the world market for connected car services (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in connected car services Headquarters and area served

3.3 Products / solutions / services of the connected car services of the main players

3.4 Date of entry into the connected Ca

Continued….

