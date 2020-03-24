This report focuses on the global status of consumer cloud storage services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Consumer Cloud Storage Services in the United States, Europe and China.

As reported by Persistence Market Research in its recent research report into the global cloud storage services market for consumers, the global market is expected to grow with a significant leap to reach a notable valuation by the end of the forecast period. . The strong growth can be attributed to the growth in HD video consumption, the affordability of smartphones and the growing trend of BYOD (bring your own device) which contributes to cloud consumption.

The number of laptop users worldwide is expected to increase as the digitization of content increases. Laptop users will be the primary addressable market for cloud storage service providers. Smartphone users will experience exponential growth with increasing disposable income in developing economies. The cloud service provider will experience a high gain thanks to the adoption of the smartphone, the cloud being a practical means of data transfer for users. According to analytical research study on consumer cloud storage services

The 18- to 40-year-old segment in the user age category is expected to be a very lucrative segment in the coming years. People between the ages of 18 and 40 are the primary users of cloud storage services. The growing population and increasing use of cloud services among people aged 18 to 40 has accelerated the growth of the consumer cloud storage services market.

In 2017, the size of the global consumer cloud storage market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.

The main players covered in this study

Apple

Google

Box

Dropbox

Amazon

Microsoft

Sync

Hubic

Mediafire

Pcloud

Market segment by type, can the product be divided into

<18 years

18-40 years

? 40 years

Market segment by application, divided into adolescent

adults

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Cloud Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Cloud Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Cloud Storage Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

