Party balloons are air-tight bags made up of light material named latex that can be blown with other gas or air. Gases like helium or ordinary air can be used to expand the balloon. Latex balloons are easily available in all types of sizes, colors and shapes to make adults and children amuse at birthday parties. Nowadays, party balloons are used on the festive occasions or is used as a tool for advertisement. The party balloon market is not only inclined by the price, but also inclined by the performance of the party balloon. Leading companies have the benefits on abundant product types, better performance, flawless and technical after the sales of the party balloon. These factors are anticipated to increase the party balloon market. Global party balloon market size is estimated in terms of revenue and the sales made by all types of segments of balloon.

The global party balloons market is getting popular because of the performance of latex balloons in the parties and is propelled to fuel the party balloon market over the forecast period. Growth in the usage of party balloons for different occasions is mounting the opportunities for the increase in demand for the global party balloon market. Increase in the utilization of party balloons provides opportunities to the manufacturers to develop the party balloon as per individuals need.

Global party balloon market trends 2018 is increase in the investment in the activities of R & D as per the customers’ requirements. This will increase the growth of party balloon market. Nowadays, balloons with the shape of different characters are trending which is mostly used in children’s birthday parties to make them amuse. Moreover, balloons are used for the promotion of products in the commercial stores and is projected to increase the party balloon market growth.

The global party balloon market is segmented into several classification including type, applications, and regional analysis. Based on the type the market is categorized into Latex Balloon, and Foil Balloons. Latex Balloons plays the major role in increasing the global party balloon market. On the basis of applications the market is classified into commercial, residential, and others.

Based on the regional analysis the market is widely driven by North America, Canada, USA, Mexico, Europe, UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, South America, Columbia, Argentina, Brazil, Middle East and Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria. North America holds the largest global party balloon market share. Asia Pacific is expected to increase the party balloon market in the coming years. Europe is dominating the global party balloon market.

Leading players of the global party balloon market include Germar Balloons, Amscan, CTI Industries, Balonevi, BK Latex, Tailloon, Angkasa, Tongle Latex Products, Guohua Latex Products, Rubek Balloons, Hengli Latex Products, York Impex, Jaya Latexindo Internusa, Maple City Rubber, BELBAL, Pioneer Balloon, and more others.

Key Segmentation of the Global Party Balloon Market 2018-2025

Market Segment by Type

Latex Balloons

Foil Balloons

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Party Balloon Market’:

– Analyzes future prospects as well as global party balloon market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including type, application and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

