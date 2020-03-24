With standard analytical accuracy and high data integrity, the report brilliantly attempts to uncover the key opportunities available in the global precision casting market to help players achieve a solid market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global investment cast market in terms of revenue.

Actors, stakeholders and other participants in the global precision investment market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource.For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on the revenues and forecasts of each application segment in terms of revenues and the forecasts by type of segment in terms of revenues for the period 2015-2026.

Competition analysis

In the Competitive Analysis section of the report, the main players as well as the main players in the global precision casting market are widely studied based on key factors. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on player income for the period 2015-2020. It also offers a detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on prices and revenues (world level) by actor for the period 2015-2020.

Overall, the report is proving to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global precision casting market. All findings, data and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated using reliable sources. The analysts who wrote the report adopted a unique and industry-leading research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global precision casting market.

Regional and national analysis

The report provides a comprehensive geographic analysis of the global market for precision castings, covering important regions, namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America. It also covers the main countries (regions), namely the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, etc.

The report includes the size of the market by country and by region for the period 2015-2026. It also includes the size of the market and forecasts by application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following stakeholders are covered in this report:

CIREX Foundry

Alcoa

Barron Industries

Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery

Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry

Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry

Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting

Yanzi Precise Founding

Breakdown data of precision castings by type

Sodium silicate process

Tetraethyl orthosilicate / silica sol process

Precision precision casting Data breakdown by application

Pharmaceutical and food products

Automotive

Aerospace and military

Industrial Gas turbines

General industrial technology for petrochemical processes Other

