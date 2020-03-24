With standard analytical accuracy and high data integrity, the report brilliantly attempts to uncover the key opportunities available in the global pool market to help players achieve a solid market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global pool market in terms of revenue.
Players, stakeholders and other participants in the global pool market can gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on the revenues and forecasts of each application segment in terms of revenues and the forecasts by type of segment in terms of revenues for the period 2015-2026.
Competition analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, the main players as well as the main players in the global swimming pool market are widely studied based on key factors. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on player income for the period 2015-2020. It also offers a detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on prices and revenues (world level) by actor for the period 2015-2020.
Overall, the report is proving to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global pool market. All findings, data and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated using reliable sources. The analysts who wrote the report adopted a unique and industry-leading research and analysis approach for a thorough study of the global pool market.
Regional and national analysis
The report provides a comprehensive geographic analysis of the global pool market, covering important regions, namely North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers the main countries (regions), namely the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, etc.
The report includes the size of the market by country and by region for the period 2015-2026. It also includes the size of the market and forecasts by application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The following stakeholders are covered in this report:
Val-Pak
Intex Recreation
Finish
Products Thompson Hayward Pool Products
Valterra
Confer Plastics
Products Therm
Equipment Aladdin Equipment
Pentair
SunRunner Pool Equipment Pleatco
Waterco
Laswin
Pool Products
Rola-Chem
Nidec Motor
Ningbo Linya Pool Equipment and water treatment
Carvin
Pool Tool Company
Swimlime
Raypak
C. Harrington
Smartpool
Pool distribution data by type and
by standard
Competitive pool
Recreational pool
Children’s pool
Private pool
Relaxation pool
by category
Ordinary pool Managed pool
Swimming pool ventilation data by
Residential
Commercial Public application
Contents
1 Presentation of the report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by pool revenue
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global pool market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 pool competitions
1.4.3 recreational swimming pool
1.4.4 pool for children
1.4.5 private pool
1.4.6 pool relaxation
1.5 market by Application
1.5.1 World market Share by Application pool: 2020 VS 2026
1.5 .2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Public
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 years considered
2 Global growth trends by region
2.1 Pool market outlook (2015-2026)
2.2 Pool growth trends by region
2.2.1 Size of the swimming pool market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of swimming pools by region (2015 -2020)
2.2.3 Forecast size of the swimming pool market by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main
market trends 2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of Porter’s five strengths
2.3.5 Pool market growth strategy
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main pool players (opinion leaders)
3 Competition landscape by main players
3.1 World’s best pool players by market size
3.1.1 World’s best pool players by income (2015-2020)
3.1.2 World share of pool income by player market (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Swimming Poo
To continue…
