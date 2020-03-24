The Microwave Oven Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as

Global microwave oven market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 21.73 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the disposable income of individuals.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DAEWOO Electronics UK Ltd; Panasonic Corporation; SMEG S.p.A.; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; LG Electronics; Whirlpool Corporation; Haier lnc.; SHARP CORPORATION; Electrolux; Alto-Shaam, Inc.; Illinois Tool Works Inc.; Galanz; Midea Group; SAMSUNG; Brandt; Moulinex and Breville Site.

Global Microwave Oven Market By Product Type (Convection, Grill, Solo), Application (Household, Commercial), Structure (Cooktop, Built-In), Size (Less than 1 Cubic Foot, 1-1.9 Cubic Foot, More than 2 Cubic Foot), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increased consumption of convenience foods caused by a change in the lifestyle of individuals are positively affecting the growth of the market

Enhanced functionality and greater methods of cooking food through these appliances are factors positively affecting the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

High consumption of energy associated with the usage of these products amid concerns regarding energy conservation globally are factors restraining the growth of the market

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH announced that they had partnered with The Home Depot for the distribution of their home appliances all over the United States. The high-end enhanced quality products available through a wider network of distribution center will be able to reach a greater consumer group and expand the market share of BSH.

In November 2016, Haier lnc. Announced the launch of two new models of Microwave Ovens, namely “HIL2810EGCF” and “HIL2001 CSPH” for the Indian market. This launch will help strengthen and enhance the position of the company as a leader globally for home appliances.

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Microwave Oven products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Microwave Oven industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

