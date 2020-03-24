Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Market Overview

The market for molecular sieve is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for processing from the oil and gas industry, along with rising awareness for the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater is expected to drive the market studied. However, the threat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

–

Oil & Gas industry dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing oil and gas activities across the world.

–

The development of Anti-microbial Zeolite Molecular Sieves is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

–

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Scope of the Report

The molecular sieves market report includes:

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Petroleum Refining & Petrochemicals

– Molecular sieves are majorly used in the petroleum refining industry. Ethanol is the backbone of the automotive industry and a major contributor to the world economy. The following graph represents the global ethanol production by key countries.

– During the distillation process, the end products are 95% pure ethanol and rest 5% water. This 5% of water is adsorbed by molecular sieve material to achieve 99% pure ethanol.

– The dehydration of cracked gasses and olefin streams is basic to abstain from solidifying or the development of hydrates, amid cryogenic handling. Molecular sieves are used to remove water and other contaminants from these olefin streams. Molecular sieves are used for following petrochemical applications:

– Dehydration and purification of ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and other feedstock.

– Dehydration and purification of cracked gases and liquids.

– Naphtha feed dehydration

– Drying hydrogen gas for acetylene converters

– Zeolites are used as catalysts in the refining of crude oil into finished petroleum products. Because of their high selectivity, zeolite catalysts are often the most efficient and cost-effective methods, particularly in upgrading refinery streams into high-octane gasoline blending stock.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing oil and gas industrial activities in countries such as China, India, etc., the usage of molecular sieves is increasing in the region.

– The oil and gas sector in China is dominated by four national and provincial oil companies, which include PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Yanchang Petroleum.

– PetroChina, accounts for 31% of the total crude oil refining capacity, while Sinopec accounts for 45% of the total crude oil refining capacity in the country.

– The demand to increase the oil and gas processing in India primarily arises from the rising fuel demand, due to the increasing sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with demand for infrastructure and consumer goods.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for molecular sieves consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The molecular sieves market is consolidated. The major companies include The Universal Oil Products LLC (Honeywell International Inc.), CECA (Arkema Group), Zeochem AG, Tosoh Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., etc.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Arkema Group

– Axens

– BASF SE

– Cabot Corporation

– CarboTech AC GmbH

– Clariant

– Dalian Absortbent Co. Ltd

– Desicca Chemicals

– Graver Technologies

– Hengye Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd

– Honeywell International Inc.

– JIUZHOU CHEMICALS

– KNT Group

– Kuraray Co. Ltd

– Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano New Materials Co. Ltd

– Merck KGaA

– SHOWA DENKO KK

– Sorbead India

– Tosoh Corporation

– W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

– Zeochem AG

– Zeolyst International

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Processing from Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.2 Rising Awareness for Treatment of Hazardous Organic Materials in Wastewater

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat from Chemical Composites, Enzymes, and Other Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Analysis

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Shape

5.1.1 Pelleted

5.1.2 Beaded

5.1.3 Powdered

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Microporous

5.2.2 Mesoporous

5.2.3 Macroporous

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Carbon

5.3.2 Clay

5.3.3 Porous Glass

5.3.4 Silica Gel

5.3.5 Zeolite

5.3.6 Other Product Types

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Agricultural Products

5.4.2 Air Purification

5.4.3 Automotive

5.4.4 Cosmetics

5.4.5 Detergents

5.4.6 Heating & Refrigeration

5.4.7 Industrial Gas Production

5.4.8 Nuclear

5.4.9 Petroleum Refining & Petrochemicals

5.4.10 Pharmaceutical

5.4.11 Plastics & Polymers

5.4.12 Water Treatment

5.4.13 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Cabot Corporation

6.4.5 CarboTech AC GmbH

6.4.6 Clariant

6.4.7 Dalian Absortbent Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Desicca Chemicals

6.4.9 Graver Technologies

6.4.10 Hengye Molecular Sieve Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 JIUZHOU CHEMICALS

6.4.13 KNT Group

6.4.14 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Merck KGaA

6.4.17 SHOWA DENKO KK

6.4.18 Sorbead India

6.4.19 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.20 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

6.4.21 Zeochem AG

6.4.22 Zeolyst International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Nano-size Zeolite Molecular Sieves for Medical Oxygen Concentration

7.2 Development of Anti-microbial Zeolite Molecular Sieves

