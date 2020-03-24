Report of Global 2D Laser Scanners Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: 2D Laser Scanners Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2D Laser Scanners

1.2 2D Laser Scanners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 70°2D Laser Scanners

1.2.3 190°2D Laser Scanners

1.2.4 270°2D Laser Scanners

1.2.5 360°2D Laser Scanners

1.3 2D Laser Scanners Segment by Application

1.3.1 2D Laser Scanners Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Guidance of Autonomous Vehicles

1.3.3 Obstacle Detection and Collision Avoidance

1.3.4 Industrial Profile Measurement

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global 2D Laser Scanners Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global 2D Laser Scanners Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global 2D Laser Scanners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 2D Laser Scanners Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 2D Laser Scanners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 2D Laser Scanners Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 2D Laser Scanners Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America 2D Laser Scanners Production

3.4.1 North America 2D Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe 2D Laser Scanners Production

3.5.1 Europe 2D Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China 2D Laser Scanners Production

3.6.1 China 2D Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan 2D Laser Scanners Production

3.7.1 Japan 2D Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global 2D Laser Scanners Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 2D Laser Scanners Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 2D Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 2D Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 2D Laser Scanners Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 2D Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 2D Laser Scanners Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global 2D Laser Scanners Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 2D Laser Scanners Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 2D Laser Scanners Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2D Laser Scanners Business

7.1 SICK

7.1.1 SICK 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SICK 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SICK 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SICK Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 RIEGL LMS

7.2.1 RIEGL LMS 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 RIEGL LMS 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 RIEGL LMS 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 RIEGL LMS Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MICRO-EPSILON

7.3.1 MICRO-EPSILON 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 MICRO-EPSILON 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MICRO-EPSILON 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 MICRO-EPSILON Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Riftek

7.4.1 Riftek 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Riftek 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Riftek 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Riftek Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 FAE Srl

7.5.1 FAE Srl 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 FAE Srl 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 FAE Srl 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 FAE Srl Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Datalogic ADC

7.6.1 Datalogic ADC 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Datalogic ADC 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Datalogic ADC 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Datalogic ADC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kurschat

7.7.1 Kurschat 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Kurschat 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kurschat 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Kurschat Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Measurement Devices

7.8.1 Measurement Devices 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Measurement Devices 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Measurement Devices 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Measurement Devices Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ophir Optronics

7.9.1 Ophir Optronics 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ophir Optronics 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ophir Optronics 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Ophir Optronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PENTAX Precision

7.10.1 PENTAX Precision 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PENTAX Precision 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PENTAX Precision 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 PENTAX Precision Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI)

7.11.1 RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI) 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI) 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI) 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Sprecher Automation

7.12.1 Sprecher Automation 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Sprecher Automation 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Sprecher Automation 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Sprecher Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 QuellTech UG

7.13.1 QuellTech UG 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 QuellTech UG 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 QuellTech UG 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 QuellTech UG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Optical Gaging Products

7.14.1 Optical Gaging Products 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Optical Gaging Products 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Optical Gaging Products 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Optical Gaging Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 OPTICON

7.15.1 OPTICON 2D Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 OPTICON 2D Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 OPTICON 2D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 OPTICON Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: 2D Laser Scanners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 2D Laser Scanners Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 2D Laser Scanners

8.4 2D Laser Scanners Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 2D Laser Scanners Distributors List

9.3 2D Laser Scanners Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2D Laser Scanners (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2D Laser Scanners (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of 2D Laser Scanners (2021-2026)

11.4 Global 2D Laser Scanners Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America 2D Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe 2D Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China 2D Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan 2D Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of 2D Laser Scanners

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 2D Laser Scanners by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 2D Laser Scanners by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 2D Laser Scanners by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 2D Laser Scanners

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 2D Laser Scanners by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 2D Laser Scanners by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of 2D Laser Scanners by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 2D Laser Scanners by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

