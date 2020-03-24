Report of Global Wafer Sorter Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

The in-depth report on Wafer Sorter Market provides readers with an overview of the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Wafer Sorter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wafer Sorter

1.2 Wafer Sorter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Sort 0 mm – 50 mm

1.2.3 Sort 50 mm to 200 mm

1.2.4 Sort 200 mm to 300 mm

1.2.5 Sort More than 300 mm

1.3 Wafer Sorter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wafer Sorter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Wafer Sorters for Si

1.3.3 Wafer Sorters for GaAs

1.3.4 Wafer Sorters for Sapphire

1.3.5 Wafer Sorters for SiC

1.3.6 Wafer Sorters for Other Materials

1.4 Global Wafer Sorter Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wafer Sorter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Wafer Sorter Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wafer Sorter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Wafer Sorter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wafer Sorter Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Wafer Sorter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wafer Sorter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wafer Sorter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wafer Sorter Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Wafer Sorter Production

3.4.1 North America Wafer Sorter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Wafer Sorter Production

3.5.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Wafer Sorter Production

3.6.1 China Wafer Sorter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Wafer Sorter Production

3.7.1 Japan Wafer Sorter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Wafer Sorter Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wafer Sorter Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wafer Sorter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wafer Sorter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wafer Sorter Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wafer Sorter Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wafer Sorter Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wafer Sorter Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Wafer Sorter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Wafer Sorter Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wafer Sorter Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wafer Sorter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wafer Sorter Business

7.1 Brooks

7.1.1 Brooks Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Brooks Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Brooks Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Brooks Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 C&D Semiconductor Services

7.2.1 C&D Semiconductor Services Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 C&D Semiconductor Services Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 C&D Semiconductor Services Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 C&D Semiconductor Services Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tokyo Electron

7.3.1 Tokyo Electron Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tokyo Electron Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tokyo Electron Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Tokyo Electron Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mechatronic Systemtechnik

7.4.1 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dou Yee Enterprises

7.5.1 Dou Yee Enterprises Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Dou Yee Enterprises Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dou Yee Enterprises Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Dou Yee Enterprises Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GL Automation

7.6.1 GL Automation Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GL Automation Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GL Automation Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 GL Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Genmark Automation

7.7.1 Genmark Automation Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Genmark Automation Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Genmark Automation Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Genmark Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ZS-Handling

7.8.1 ZS-Handling Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ZS-Handling Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ZS-Handling Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 ZS-Handling Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nadatech

7.9.1 Nadatech Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nadatech Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nadatech Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Nadatech Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Waf-tech

7.10.1 Waf-tech Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Waf-tech Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Waf-tech Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Waf-tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 OAI

7.11.1 OAI Wafer Sorter Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 OAI Wafer Sorter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 OAI Wafer Sorter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 OAI Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Wafer Sorter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wafer Sorter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wafer Sorter

8.4 Wafer Sorter Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wafer Sorter Distributors List

9.3 Wafer Sorter Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer Sorter (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wafer Sorter (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wafer Sorter (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Wafer Sorter Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Wafer Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Wafer Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Wafer Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Wafer Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Wafer Sorter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Sorter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Sorter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Sorter by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Sorter

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer Sorter by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wafer Sorter by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Wafer Sorter by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Sorter by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

