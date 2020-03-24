According to this study, over the next five years the Reusable Water Bottle market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 326 million by 2024, from US$ 233.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Reusable Water Bottle business, shared in Chapter 3.

The representative players in France market is Thermos, PMI, Tupperware, SIGG, Klean Kanteen. The local players such as Gobilab has a great development potential.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Reusable Water Bottle in France, for environment projection etc factors.

The price of Reusable Water Bottle differs from company to company, e.g. material difference, from BPA-free plastic to stainless steel or glass. Plastic water bottles are cheaper to produce than stainless steel and glass, which makes them very attractive for consumers. The price is increasing in general, for the raw material price and labor cost increasing.

The development space in France is huge and full of business opportunities. There are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Reusable Water Bottle and that is the reason that we believe there will also be more and more enterprises enter this market whether the local or foreign. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Reusable Water Bottle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gobilab

Chilly’s Bottles

Thermos

Pacific Market International (PMI)

Tupperware

SIGG

Klean Kanteen

CamelBak

Nalgene

VitaJuwel

Hydro Flask

HydraPak

Nathan Sport

Platypus

This study considers the Reusable Water Bottle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Plastic Bottles

Metal Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Offline Store

Online Store

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Reusable Water Bottle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Reusable Water Bottle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Reusable Water Bottle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Reusable Water Bottle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Reusable Water Bottle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

