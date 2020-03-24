According to this study, over the next five years the UK Ceramic Tableware market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 520 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in UK Ceramic Tableware business, shared in Chapter 3.

The ceramic tableware is mainly made from clay materials, kaolin, feldspathic fluxes, quartz sands, etc. The main applications of ceramic tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 71.9 % of market share.

In China, hundreds of manufactuers are mainly located in Chaozhou (Guangzhou Province), Liling (Hunan Province), Beiliu (Guangxi Province), Dehua (Fujian Province), Tangshan (Hebei Province), Zibo (Shandong Privince), Yixing (Jiangsu Province) and Jingdezhen (Jiangxi Province). Most of companies are small players and producing the low value-added products. The typical manufacturers include Songfa Ceramics, Hualian China, Sitong Group, The Great Wall, Guangxi Sanhuan, Weiye Ceramics, Huaguang Ceramics, Guangdong Meidi, Jingdezhen Redleaf Ceramics, Gaochun Ceramics, Sanyuan Ceramics, China Yong Feng Yuan and Shandong Guiyuan Advanced Ceramic.

In Europe, Germany, UK and France are major producers, the European brands are dominating the global high-end market, like Villeroy & Boch, Rosenthal GmbH (brands like Rosenthal, Thomas, Hutschenreuther), Meissen, Schönwald, Fiskars Group (brands include Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Arabia, Royal Albert and Rörstrand etc.) and Portmeirion Group PLC etc.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of UK Ceramic Tableware market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Villeroy & Boch

Rosenthal GmbH

BHS tabletop AG (Schönwald, Bauscher and Tafelstern)

Fiskars Group (Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Wedgwood)

Portmeirion Group

Steelite International

Dudson

Churchill China

Belleek Pottery

Denby Pottery Company

Royal Crown Derby

Gural

Kütahya Porselen

Porland Porselen

RAK Porcelain

Ariane Fine Porcelain

Lubiana

Apulum

Bernardaud

Saturnia

This study considers the UK Ceramic Tableware value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Porcelain

Bone China

Stoneware (ceramic)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Use

Home Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global UK Ceramic Tableware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of UK Ceramic Tableware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global UK Ceramic Tableware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the UK Ceramic Tableware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of UK Ceramic Tableware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

