According to this study, over the next five years the Footwear market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 330000 million by 2024, from US$ 290200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Footwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet, which originally serves to purpose of protection against adversities of the environment, usually regarding ground textures and temperature. Footwear in the manner of shoes therefore primarily serves the purpose to ease the locomotion and prevent injuries. Secondly footwear can also be used for fashion and adornment as well as to indicate the status or rank of the person within a social structure. Socks and other hosiery are typically worn additionally between the feet and other footwear for further comfort and relief.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Footwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

New Balance

Asics

Belle

Nine West

Puma

Kering Group

Wolverine Worldwide

Clarks

VF Corp

ECCO

Anta

Under Armour

Crocs Inc

Geox

Salvatore Ferragamo

Daphne

LI-NING

Mizuno

Red Dragonfly

C.banner

Peak

K-Swiss

KAPPA

361

This study considers the Footwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Leather

Non leather

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Women’s Footwear

Men’s Footwear

Kid’s Footwear

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Footwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Footwear Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Footwear Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Footwear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Footwear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Leather

2.2.2 Non leather

2.3 Footwear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Footwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Footwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Footwear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Footwear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Women’s Footwear

2.4.2 Men’s Footwear

2.4.3 Kid’s Footwear

2.5 Footwear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Footwear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Footwear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Footwear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Footwear by Players

3.1 Global Footwear Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Footwear Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Footwear Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Footwear Revenue Market Share by Players

Continued….

