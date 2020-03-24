According to this study, over the next five years the Regulatory Reporting Solutions market will register a 20.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 555.9 million by 2024, from US$ 221.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Regulatory Reporting Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

Regulatory reporting solution is a purposely build solution which is adopted by enterprises, that is used for automating workflow process for shareholding disclosure monitoring and reporting. In order to manage the increasing enforcement actions and to improve accuracy, quality, and efficiency of the regulatory reporting environments.

AxiomSL, Vermeg, SS&C Technologies, Wipro, Oracle, Moody’ s, Analytics, TAS, Wolters Kluwer, Workiva, Invoke, IBM, Vena Solutions, Corvil, BearingPoint, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Regulatory Reporting Solutions market. Top 5 took up about 47.66% of the global market in 2018. BearingPoint, Wolters Kluwer, SS&C Technologies, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Regulatory Reporting Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AxiomSL

Vermeg

SS&C Technologies

Wipro

Oracle

Moody’s Analytics

TAS

Wolters Kluwer

Workiva

Invoke

IBM

Vena Solutions

Corvil

BearingPoint

This study considers the Regulatory Reporting Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Regulatory compliance services

Transaction regulatory reporting services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Financial Institutions

Banking

IT & Telecom

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Regulatory Reporting Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Regulatory Reporting Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Regulatory Reporting Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Regulatory Reporting Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Regulatory Reporting Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Regulatory Reporting Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Regulatory compliance services

2.2.2 Transaction regulatory reporting services

2.2.3 Managed regulatory reporting services

2.3 Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Regulatory Reporting Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Financial Institutions

2.4.2 Banking

2.4.3 IT & Telecom

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Regul

Continued….

