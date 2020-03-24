According to this study, over the next five years the Online Grocery market will register a 25.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 84460 million by 2024, from US$ 26910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Grocery business, shared in Chapter 3.

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Grocery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3146675

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Carrefour

Kroger

Tesco

Walmart

Amazon

Target

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

FreshDirect

Honestbee

Alibaba

This study considers the Online Grocery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-grocery-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Grocery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Grocery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Grocery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Grocery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Grocery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Online Grocery Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Grocery Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Online Grocery Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Grocery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Packaged Foods

2.2.2 Fresh Foods

2.3 Online Grocery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Grocery Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Online Grocery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Online Grocery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal Shoppers

2.4.2 Business Customers

2.5 Online Grocery Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Grocery Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Online Grocery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Online Grocery by Players

3.1 Global Online Grocery Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Grocery Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Grocery Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Online Grocery Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3146675

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155