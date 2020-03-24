Global IoT in Healthcare market is expected to grow from US$ 20.15 billion in 2015 to US$ 135.87 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.2% between 2015 and 2025.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare comprises of solutions and services such as mobile applications, wearable devices, software etc. to benefit the patients and healthcare professionals in reduction of costs as well as increasing efficiency. Microsoft, Philips and GE Healthcare are among the major players operating in this market. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with the rising incidences of chronic diseases such as obesity, has witnessed highest adoptions of IoT in Healthcare services and solutions. Europe is the second largest adopter of IoT in Healthcare, while APAC region with increasing adoption of smart devices and need for better and efficient healthcare technologies is growing at a faster rate.

Leading Players in the IoT in Healthcare Market: GE Healthcare, IBM Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc. Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Inc. Qualcomm Life, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, STANLEY Healthcare, Verily Life Sciences LLC among others.

The IoT in Healthcare market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

IoT in Healthcare Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the IoT in Healthcare key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the IoT in Healthcare market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Competitive landscape

The IoT in Healthcare Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

IoT in Healthcare Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

