The intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is one of medical device used for cardio applications, it is mechanical device that helps to increase myocardial oxygen flow and indirectly speed ups cardiac output rate. The IABP is long, skinny balloon that controls the blood flow through the blood vessels. It is used in major cases such as in cardiac shock, heart failure, unstable angina, arrhythmia, etc. This device has major components like catheter, aortic balloon.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Datascope Corp, Teleflex Corporation (TFX), Maquet (Germany), Zeon Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Peter Schiff Enterprise, Hopkins medicine, Abiomed (ABMD), Arrow Medical (United Kingdom) and Medtronic (Ireland) etc

The intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is one of medical device used for cardio applications, it is mechanical device that helps to increase myocardial oxygen flow and indirectly speed ups cardiac output rate .The IABP is long, skinny balloon that controls the blood flow through the blood vessels .It is used in major cases such as in cardiac shock, heart failure, unstable angina, arrhythmia, etc .This device has major components like catheter, aortic balloon. This growth is primarily driven by Highly Demanded In Critically Ill Patients With Cardiac Disease and Growing use in IABP therapy.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 19th August 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced its acquisition of BTG plc .BTG plc is company who produces and develops commercializes products used in minimally-invasive procedures targeting cancer and vascular diseases, as well as specialty pharmaceuticals.

On 22nd January, Teleflex granted approval from FDA for its Wattson Temporary Guidewire. FDA approved 510(k) clearance for that device .IT will be – the first commercially available bipolar temporary pacing guidewire.

Regulatory Insights:

On 19th November 2019, FDA recalls Maquet/Datascope’s product of several intra-aortic balloon pumps .FDA recalls the IABP devices due to serious battery issues. The FDA circulated information manufacturers about reports of Maquet/Datascope IABP devices shutting down while running on battery power. The FDA warned companies about their fault and issued letter regarding it.

Market Drivers

Highly Demanded In Critically Ill Patients With Cardiac Disease

Growing use in IABP therapy

Market Trend

Growing Purchase In Critical Care Unit

Restraints

Problems Like Damage From The Lack Of Blood Flow To A Limb (Ischemia)

High cost associated with device

Opportunities

Growing Heart Disorders Due To Changed Lifestyle And Unhealthy Diet Habits

Challenges

It Can Damage Your Kidneys If Incorrect Positioning Of The Balloon and May Cause Infection



The Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fiber Optic Type, Ordinary Type), Application (Cardiogenic shock, Arrhythmia, Unstable angina, Heart failure), Balloon Sizes (34 cc, 50 cc, 40 cc), End User (Hospitals, Cardio specialty clinics, Diagnostic centers)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump Market Competition

Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump Market have also been included in the study.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Intra aortic Balloon Pump Market:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing.” Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Intra aortic Balloon Pump Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

