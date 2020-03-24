Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Pharmacy Information Systems. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Athenahealth (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), BestRx (United States), Epic Systems (United States), eClinicalWorks (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States), ScriptPro LLC (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), Swisslog (Switzerland) and Parata Systems (United States)

Pharmacy Information Systems is digital software, a subset of hospital information system which provides related information to the hospital teaching. These systems assist’s pharmacists to safely manage the medication process. Moreover, it supports various programs such as the distribution and management of drugs. PIS is a system which stores data related to all the medicines within pharmacies and serves a safe and effective provision of pharmaceuticals drugs. One of the major factors that are driving the market for PIS is that it enables pharmacists to make correction free decision towards the patients.

Market Trend

Adoption of Cloud-Based PIS across Various Segments of the Healthcare Sector

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Healthcare Instrument Manufacturers

Rising Number of Hospitals and Pharmaceuticals Globally

Opportunities

Growing Investments Made By the Government Bodies and VCs in both Developing and Developing Nations

Rising Popularity of E-Prescription is Expected to Create Greater Opportunities Worldwide

Restraints

High Cost Associated With the Implementation of These PIS

Issues Related to the Complex Technological Guidelines and Privacy & Data Breach of These Systems

Challenges

Lack of Appropriate Qualified People for Operating Pharmacy Information Systems

Concern Related to the Hardware Failures of These PIS

The Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Inpatient Pharmacy Information Systems, Outpatient Pharmacy Information Systems), Application (Clinical Guidelines, Clinical Reminders, Drug Allergy Alerts, Drug Dosing Support, Drug-Drug Interactions, Others), Components (Services, Hardware, Software), Deployment model (Web-based, On-premises, Cloud-based), End-User (Physician offices, Hospital & pharmacy, Paramedic services)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Pharmacy Information Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Pharmacy Information Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Pharmacy Information Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



