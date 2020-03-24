ZigBee module (802.15.4) is the wireless networking standards used for controlling and monitoring devices which are based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard. These modules are preferred for the application that related to low data rate, simple connectivity, long battery life and for secure networking. Its specification is defined for the Physical and MAC layer for low rate wireless personal area networks (WPANs). Moreover, these modules are highly used in multiple industries from home automation, healthcare, manufacturing to hospitality and others. WPAN is not only applicable to the household devices, instead, but it can also be further individualized to particular offices and to many other automation applications as well hence the demand for ZigBee modules owing to a growth in the global market.

Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4).

Key Players in This Report Include,

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Embit (Italy), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), Digi International (DGII), Sena Technologies Inc., Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Qualcomm Technologies, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC and Telink Semiconductor

Market Trend

The Trend for Low Cost with High-Performance Modules in Automation Applications

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Connected Devices in Smart Homes

Speedy Growth of the Electronics Industry

The Increasing Demand From Different Industries, Including Manufacturing, Healthcare, Utility And Others Due To Low Power Consumption & Simple Connectivity

Opportunities

The Rapid Growth in the IoT Applications Diagonally In Both Commercial As Well As Residential Sector Creating Opportunity for the ZigBee Enabled Appliances

The Rising Trend for Adopting Smart Devices across the Globe and Increasing Consumer Electronics Industry

The Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Home Automation (Security, Light, Thermostat, Air Condition Control), Healthcare (Patient Monitoring, Data Logger, Remote Diagnosis), Industrial & Commercial (Monitor, Control and Automation Links), Consumer Electronics, Others), Operation Modes (Beacon, Non- Beacon), Layer (Physical, MAC), ZigBee Protocol Devices (Zig Bee Coordinator (ZC), Zig Bee Router (ZR), Zig Bee End Devices (ZED)), IEEE Devices (Full Function devices (FFD’s) {Any Topology}, Reduced Function Devices (RFD’s) {Limited to Star Topology}, Network Coordinator), Standard Internet Protocols (6LoWPAN, IPv6, PANA, RPL, Other (TCP, TLS, UDP)), Frequency Bands (MHZ) (868-868.8 (MHZ), 902-928 (MHZ), 2400 (MHZ))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market Competition

Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market have also been included in the study.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing.” Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

