By strictly considering certain steps of collecting, recording, and analysing market data, this Health Tourism market research report has been formulated. This report helps to disclose the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies in the Healthcare industry. It contains a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the universal market, which takes into account a number of market dynamics. Additionally, for a clear-cut and better understanding of facts and figures of statistical data, the report makes use of several graphs, tables, and charts. Health Tourism market research report also underlines the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The Global Health Tourism Market accounted to USD 64,000.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in global health tourism market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute and Research Centre Private Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven (University Hospitals Leuven), Prince Court Medical Centre, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Infectious Diseases Partners Pte. Ltd., and Barbados Fertility Centre, Samitivej Public Company Limited among others.

Market Definition: Global Health Tourism Market

Health tourism is to travel across different countries for the benefit of medical treatment of the diseases which may not be accessible in the patient’s nation of origin. The treatment might incorporate a wide cluster of therapeutic services. Though, the most frequently profited services include elective surgery, fertility treatment, dental care and cosmetic surgery.

Segmentation: Global Health Tourism Market

By type of treatment the global health tourism market is segmented into cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, dental treatment fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, and others.

On the basis of geography, global health tourism market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Health Tourism Market Drivers and Restraints:

Developments In Technology

Rising Geriatric Population

High Treatment Costs

Emerging Countries

Competitive Analysis: Global Health Tourism Market

The global health tourism market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of health tourism market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

