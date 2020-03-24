Global Smart Parking Market 2025 is an in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunications sector, with a major focus on market trend analysis across the globe. The report would offer an overview of the Smart Parking market with respect to component, type of deployment, industry, and region. The global Smart Parking market is foreseen to experience decent growth over the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the state of the Smart Parking market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

Smart parking systems are gaining focus in terms of investments, adoption, and implementation across the globe. Major developments are seen in developed countries, but even developing countries have started implementing or are planning to implement smart technologies in their traditional parking systems. Germany, U.K., France, U.S., and Japan are few of the major countries which have successfully deployed smart parking systems and are relishing the benefits of easier and efficient parking systems.

Smart Parking Market Companies Mentioned: Amano McGann, Cisco, Smart Parking, Urbiotica, SKIDATA AG, Nedap NV, Kapsch, Xerox Corp, Parkmobile, SWARCO AG

Off-street parking site is a parking facility which does not interact with the traffic flow on the road. Off-street smart parking solutions are majorly utilized by governments and municipalities, corporate institutions, commercial institutions and transport facilities. Globally off-street parking is considered as a cost-effective and convenient parking solution. Off-street parking accounts for higher demand for smart parking systems due to rising concerns for secure and open walking space for pedestrians leading to increase in construction of parking lots and garages. The off-street segment for parking site segment for smart parking systems is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 16.3% in the forecast period.

The parking system in this country has no common standard and introduction of smart parking systems would generalize the entire parking system in the country. Moreover, the country has been planning to deploy its initial projects in its some of the hi-tech cities. India is expected to foresee high demand for more efficient parking systems in coming future.

Software component in the smart parking systems market comprises of cloud-based software, traditional software, and mobile applications. This software collates and analyzes the live information on how a parking space is being utilized, provide accurate vehicle-by-vehicle, minute-by-minute data on the actual usage of all the facilities, thus offering an edge in day-to-day management, future planning, and maximizing optimum efficiency of revenue. The software used in smart parking systems is either cloud based or uses a server for data storage. Due to rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, cloud-based software is preferred over traditional software. Server-side software provides necessary information regarding the number of parking spaces being used and the turnover period, to the parking authorities and headquarters. On the other hand, the client side uses mobile applications to provide ease of use on the drive.

