By strictly considering certain steps of collecting, recording, and analysing market data, this Lung Cancer Therapeutics market research report has been formulated. This report helps to disclose the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies in the Healthcare industry. It contains a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the universal market, which takes into account a number of market dynamics. Additionally, for a clear-cut and better understanding of facts and figures of statistical data, the report makes use of several graphs, tables, and charts. Lung Cancer Therapeutics market research report also underlines the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The years considered for study are as mentioned below.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. dominated the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

The other key players existing in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market includes Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CELGENE CORPORATION, AMGEN INC., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., ALLERGAN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. and others.

Market Definition: Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

The lung cancer is a type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Reports – Table of Contents :-

Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region North America Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast Competitive Landscape

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors

On the basis of molecule type, the market is segmented into small molecules, biologics.

On the drug class, the market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs.

On the basis of therapy type, the market is segmented into single drug therapy, combination therapy.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online and others.

Product Launch

In November 2018, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Biotech(U.S.) launched a potentially more than USD 1.255 billion collaboration with Seoul-based Yuhan Corporation (South Korea) for the development of its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drug, Lazertinib. This drug is now under study in an ongoing Phase I/II trial in South Korea. The new product launch will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer treatment.

In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has launched Tecentriq in India which can be used for two types of cancers – urothelial carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This will give the company to expand their market in Indian market.

