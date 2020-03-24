The cooling fabrics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as innovations in the field of textiles with growing concerns towards health and safety of workers. Moreover, rising popularity of cooling fabrics in sports and leisure activities further fuel the cooling fabrics market growth. However, high prices of the product and low penetration in the end-user market segment hinders market growth. Nonetheless, the cooling fabrics market is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the untapped markets with increasing innovations during the forecast period.

Cooling Fabrics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Synthetic, Natural); Application (Sports Apparel, Protective Wearing, Lifestyle, Others) and Geography

Cooling fabrics is a recent innovation in the textile industry which offers cool sensation to the skin designed for comfort. Cooling fabrics are also used as protective clothing in areas where burning sensation is undesirable. These fabrics are manufactured utilizing moisture management and evaporative cooling technologies. Some cooling fabrics work by evenly distributing sweat over the fabric such that they dry more quickly and in turn generate a cooling effect.

Get Sample Copy at http://bit.ly/2PIjFEq

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cooling Fabrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cooling Fabrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key Cooling Fabrics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Key Companies featured-

Adidas AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Coolcore, LLC

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.

HDM, Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

NILIT Ltd.

Polartec, LLC

Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

The global cooling fabrics market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as synthetic and natural. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as sports apparel, protective wearing, and others.

Direct Purchase this report at http://bit.ly/2tdHPiR

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cooling Fabrics Market – By Type

1.3.2 Cooling Fabrics Market – By Application

1.3.3 Cooling Fabrics Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COOLING FABRICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. COOLING FABRICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]