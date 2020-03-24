Highlighted with 14 tables and 268 figures, this +110-page report “Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global Heavy Construction Equipment Market. The Heavy Construction Equipment Market report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global Heavy Construction Equipment Market. The report provides historical market data for 2013 – 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are SANY Group, Liebherr Group, Doosan Bobcat Chile, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., XCMG Group, Deere & Company, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. and Caterpillar

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market industry valued approximately USD 56.21 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.94% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are escalating usage in infrastructure sector due to increasing constructional projects and activities.

Type:

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Heavy Construction Vehicles

End-Use Industry:

Construction & Manufacturing

Public Work & Rail Road

Mining

Application:

Infrastructure

Real Estate

Others

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Heavy Construction Equipment Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Type

Chapter 6. Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market by End-Use Industry

Chapter 7. Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Highlights of the Study:

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Major Factors about the Report:

Analyzing the overall size of the individual markets through the percentage split with the help of primary and secondary research

Analyzing the several market segments and sub segments

Analyzing the supply and demand sides of the Heavy Construction Equipment Market ecosystem.

Analyzing the market trends in various regions and countries, supported by ongoing research and development in these regions

