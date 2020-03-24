Increasing residential and commercial structural transformation through the integration of intelligent technology is driving the growth of the global smart elevator market. Intelligent lifts are increasingly deployed for higher energy efficiency, advanced security and automation than traditional lifts. In addition, rising construction and infrastructure spending worldwide is a key factor in supporting industrial development. This is due to government and private investment in innovating existing infrastructure and building technologically equipped structures. New buildings in all industries are technically advanced and building automation systems, which contribute to the smart elevator market size by providing low energy costs, user-friendliness and reducing latency.
The following manufacturers are covered in this Smart Elevators Market report: Schindler Group, Hitachi, Hyundai Elevator, Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, Motion Control Engineering, ThyssenKrupp AG, Otis Elevator and KONE.
The reports main objective is to show how the Smart Elevators market is increasing, by providing with a keen understanding of the market’s status on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the key market players and brands that are driving the market.
Smart Elevators Breakdown Data by Type
- Ac Elevator
- Dc Elevator
- Hydraulic Elevator
- Other
Smart Elevators Breakdown Data by Application
- Passenger Elevator
- Freight Elevator
- Sightseeing Elevator
- Other
Smart Elevators Consumption by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
Smart Elevators Market Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Smart Elevators Production by Regions
5 Smart Elevators Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 ThyssenKrupp AG
8.1.1 ThyssenKrupp AG Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 ThyssenKrupp AG Smart Elevators Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 ThyssenKrupp AG Smart Elevators Product Description
8.1.5 ThyssenKrupp AG Recent Development
8.2 Otis Elevator
8.2.1 Otis Elevator Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Otis Elevator Smart Elevators Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 Otis Elevator Smart Elevators Product Description
8.2.5 Otis Elevator Recent Development
8.3 KONE
8.3.1 KONE Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 KONE Smart Elevators Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 KONE Smart Elevators Product Description
8.3.5 KONE Recent Development
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Findings in the Global Smart Elevators Study
