The Oral Care Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the Oral Care Market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Oral Care Market .

Growing incidences of dental caries coupled with rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene increasing geriatric population are key driving factors of the market. In addition, introduction of innovative products such as electronically powered toothbrushes, light optic teeth whiteners and nanotech toothbrushes is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, side effects of dental care products is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Market player included in this report are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company,

The Procter & Gamble Company,

Glaxosmithkline PLC,

Unilever PLC,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Johnson & Johnson,

GC Corporation

Fresh, LLC

3M Company

Lion Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of dental caries, increasing awareness for oral health. According to Global Burden of Diseases study in 2016, the oral diseases affect half of the world’s population which is approximately XX billion people with dental carries in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Also, it is estimated that globally, XX billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth in 2016, of which 486 million children suffer from carries of primary teeth. Also, adoption of oral care products such as dentures is also growing due to rising geriatric population globally and increasing interest of people for cosmetic whitening products. Thus, with the growing incidences of dental caries driving the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes and Accessories

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Distribution Channel:

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

