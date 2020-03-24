Foam Blowing Agents Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2027

The Foam Blowing Agents market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Foam Blowing Agents market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Foam Blowing Agents market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The report segments the global market for foam blowing agents into: key product types, chief application areas, and key regional markets. Traditionally, the market has used hydrocarbons (HC), hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), along with some other varieties of products such as hydrazine, CO2, azodicarbonamide, and water as the key foam blowing agents.



However lately, the concerns regarding high potential of HFC and HCFC products in causing global warming have accelerated the process of their final phasing-out from major industrial processes. Governments and international environment protection bodies are passing legislations to prohibit the use of these substances in industries. Thus, new blowing agents are being increasingly developed by leading foam blowing agent companies.



In fact, the rising focus on developing and manufacturing foam blowing agents with low global-warming-potential (GWP) is a trend that will have the most significant effect on the future market for foam blowing agents. Chemical producers with global reach, such as Honeywell and Arkema have started marketing their new-formed foam blowing agents with a significantly low GWP. These agents also possess the potential of high energy performance and environment friendliness over conventional foam blowing agents such as hydrocarbons, HFC, and HCFC, factors that will have important effects on the overall market for foam blowing agents.



ArkemaÃ¢â¬â¢s Forane 1233zd blowing agent is known to have a GWP of 7 while HoneywellÃ¢â¬â¢s Solstice has a staggeringly low GWP of 1, both significantly lower than the yesteryearsÃ¢â¬â¢ popular HFC blowing agent HFC-245fa with a GWP of 858. DuPont FlourochemicalÃ¢â¬â¢s low GWP foam blowing agent Formacel 1100 (featuring a low GWP and reportedly 0 ozone depletion potential) has also recently received the approval of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) Program.

