Food Safety Testing Market Development Analysis 2019-2026

Global Food Safety Testing Market Viewpoint

In this Food Safety Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

The leading players in the global food safety products and food safety testing market over recent times, include Biocontrol Systems Incorporated, Thermofischer Scientific, Biomerieux SA, Roka Bioscience, 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, Douglas Scientific, IDDEX Laboratories INC, EL DU Pont De Nemours & Co. and Ecolab Incorporated.

Key segments of the Global Food Safety Products and Food Safety Testing Market:

Food Safety Products Market, by Types:

Disinfection Products

Diagnostic Products

Disposable Gloves

Smart Labels & Tags

Software Tracking Systems

Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminants:

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Toxins

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Pathogens:

Listeria

Salmonella

Coli

Campylobacter

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Types:

Processed Foods

Meat & Poultry

Dairy Products

Fresh & Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology:

Traditional Methods

Rapid Methods

Food Safety Rapid Testing Market, by Types:

Convenience-Based Methods

Immunoassay-Based Methods

PCR-Based Methods

Other Molecular-Based Methods

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

