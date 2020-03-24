The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Computer Vision market. The Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein thickness, packaging type and end-use segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The Global Computer Vision Market accounted for USD 11.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% By 2025.
The study emphasizes advancement in Computer Vision solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Computer Vision market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.
In the final section of the report on Computer Vision, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Computer Vision market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the Computer Vision marketplace
IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:
- Competitors –In this section, various Computer Vision industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
- The 360-degree Computer Vision overview based on a global and regional level
- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Computer Vision Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.
- Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level
- Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.
- A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
- Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.
- Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans
SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations
- Production Analysis – Production of the Computer Vision is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Computer Vision Market key players is also covered.
- Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Computer Vision This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.
- Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Computer Vision (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.
INDUSTRY NEWS
Tesla, Inc. an American company which is specialized in electric automobiles partnered with AMD to develop their own AI chip for self-driving cars. The AMD chipsets will be capable of using deep learning techniques and algorithms to detect objects in their path.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint
- Demand for image and video analysis applications from various industry segments.
- Adoption of artificial intelligence into the business segments.
- Rapid technological disruptions in the field of advanced safety systems.
- Huge investment costs.
- Lack of skilled workforce.
- Inadequate ability to develop well-structured algorithms for drones featuring artificial intelligence.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, and Strategic outlook & porters five analyses
COMPANIES COVERED
- Google,
- Facebook,
- Microsoft,
- NVIDIA,
- Texas Instruments,
- KLA-Tencor,
- Mercedes-Benz USA,
- Mercedes-Benz,
- IBM,
- Autoliv,
- PlayfulVision,
- Wikitude,
- Cognex Corporation,
- National Instruments,
- GE,
- VideoIQ,
- Basler AG,
- OMRON Group,
- Synopsys Inc,
- SICK,
- Omron Industrial Automation Europe,
- KEYENCE CORPORATION,
- Sony,
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated,
- Intel Corporation,
- Baumer Group,
- Baumer Optronic GmbH,
- Tordivel AS,
- ISRA VISION,
- MVTec Software GmbH,
- Cadence Design Systems,
- CEVA, Inc.,
- Omron Automation – Americas,
- OMRON Asia Pacific,
- JAI A/S and others
Market Segments
Based on geography, the global computer vision market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Based on software, the global computer vision market is segmented into and
- Traditional software
- Deep learning software.
Based on component, the global computer vision market is segmented into
- hardware,
- cameras,
- frame rate,
- format,
- standard,
- sensor,
- frame grabbers,
- optics,
- LED lighting,
- processors,
- FPGAS,
- DSPS,
- microcontrollers and microprocessors,
- Visual processing units and others.
Based on product, the global computer vision market is segmented into
- PC based
- Smart camera based.
Based on vertical, the global computer vision market is segmented into
- Industrial
- Non-industrial
Industrial segment is further sub segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, consumer electronics, glass, metals, wood & paper, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, printing, machinery, solar panel manufacturing and textiles. The non-industrial segment is further sub segmented into healthcare, postal & logistics, intelligent transportation systems security & surveillance, agriculture, consumer electronics, autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles, sports and entertainment and retail.
