Inhalation anesthetics market is anticipated to grow in the market by an increase in a number of the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases. Also, growing demand for a lesser duration of hospitalization, and increasing accessibility to health services are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the inhalation anesthetics market. However, side effects associated with the inhalation anesthetics, generic competition for almost all of the halogenated agents, and recent patent expiries are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of surgical procedures is one of the major driving factors.

1. Abbott

2. AbbVie Inc.

3. Baxter International

4. Eisai Co., Ltd.

5. Fresenius Kabi AG

6. Halocarbon Products Corporation

7. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

8. Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

9. Luman Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd

10. Piramal Enterprises Limited

The inhalation anesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product and by application. Based on product the market is segmented as sevoflurane, desflurane and isoflurane. On the basis of application the market is categorized as induction and maintenance.

The report analyzes factors affecting inhalation anesthetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the inhalation anesthetics market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in inhalation anesthetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The inhalation anesthetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

