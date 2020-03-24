Another business knowledge report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Worldwide Infectious Disease Drug Market Status and Forecast (2019-2026) by Region, Product Type and End-Use” has capacities to raise as the most huge market worldwide as it has remained assuming a momentous job in building up dynamic effects on the general economy. The Global Infectious Disease Drug Market Report offers vivacious dreams to finish up and study market size, showcase trusts, and focused environment. The examination is inferred through essential and auxiliary measurements sources and it contains both subjective and quantitative enumerating. A portion of the key players profiled in the investigation are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and Many More

Global infectious disease drugs market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 72.49 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 47.24 billion in the year 2018. This significant rise in market value can increases research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.

Global Infectious Disease Drug Market By Source Type (Bacterial Diseases, Virusal Diseases, Fungal Disease and Parasitic Disease), By Disease Type (Jaundice, Leprosy, Listeria, Lyme disease, Malaria, Measles, Molluscum contagiosum, Molluscum contagiosum, Norovirus, Pyelonephritis, Rabies, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Sepsis, Tetanus, West Nile, Zika, Ebola disease and Others) By Treatment Type (Medication, Dietary supplements and surgery), By Mode of Action Type (Antibacterial drugs, Antiviral drugs, Antifungal drugs, Antiparasitic drugs ), By Drug Type (Tafenoquine, Omadacycline, Tecovirimat, Eravacycline, Delafloxacin, Plazomicin, Benznidazole, Secnidazole, Daclatasvir, Dalbavancin and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and intravenous), By End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Infectious Disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViiV Healthcare group of companies, Sanofi S.A, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and few among others.

Global Infectious Disease Drug Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Infectious Disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increases of cases of prevalence rate of infectious diseases worldwide

Advances in nutrition, antibiotics and immunization

Accelerate demanding of novel therapies and newer development in diagnostic devices

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor infections

Government initiatives programs in sanitization and regulations for food safety

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about asthma disease treatment.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 01 May 2019, Sanofi S.A received FDA approval for Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prophylaxes of dengue disease caused by dengue virus serotypes (1, 2, 3 and 4) in patient upto 9 years old. Dengvaxia also received European Commission approval for treatment of Dengue fever in European endemic areas.

On 8 April 2019, ViiV Healthcare group of companies received FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine), a fixed dose combination for the treatment of HIV-infected adults patients who have never treated by any antiretroviral drugs.

0n 13 Feb 2019, Novartis AG received the FDA approval for Egaten (triclabendazole) for the treatment of liver flukes specifically caused by fascioliasis and paragonimiasis. WHO recognized Egaten in an essential medicines lists.

To comprehend Global Infectious Disease Drug market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Infectious Disease Drug market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

