Global nephrostomy catheters market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of kidney disease worldwide and improvement in the healthcare industry are the factor for the growth of this market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nephrostomy catheters market are Amecath, ARGON MEDICAL, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Envaste Limited, Medi-Globe GmbH, Merit Medical Systems., Rocamed, Teleflex Incorporated, Urovision-Urotech, Manish Medi Innovation, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Analysis:

Global Nephrostomy Catheters Market By Type (Balloon, Lumen), Application (Hospital, Clinic), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Nephrostomy catheters are used to relive any kind of blockage in the urinary system. This is usually used to collect the urine into a bag outside the body. Balloon and lumen are two of the common type of the nephrostomy catheters. These catheters usually inserted via skin into the kidneys. Their main function is to protect the kidney from damage. Increasing cases of kidney disease is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global nephrostomy catheters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nephrostomy catheters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nephrostomy catheters market are Amecath, ARGON MEDICAL, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Envaste Limited, Medi-Globe GmbH, Merit Medical Systems., Rocamed, Teleflex Incorporated, Urovision-Urotech, Manish Medi Innovation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CREATE MEDIC., Coloplast Ltd, Infiniti Medical., BS Medical Tech Industry, meditechdevices.com, SURGIMEDIK, UreSil, LLC, Copenhagen MedLab and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2015, AngioDynamics announced the launch of their BioFlo midline catheter which is specially designed for the short-term intravenous therapies. This new catheter provide same medication as peripheral intravenous catheter and can be used for blood sampling, administration of fluids, power injections of contrast media and medication and nutrients.

In October 2012, Infiniti Medical announced the launch of their new multipurpose feline catheters which is specially designed for the treatment of blocked cats. This new device can be used with the infiniti medical’s new renal access kit and can be used as a feline nephrostomy tube.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving the market

Increasing government support for nephrostomy catheters are the factor driving market

Growing R&D investment activities in nephrostomy catheters will also propel growth

Rising prevalence of kidney disease among population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing competition among the nephrostomy catheters players will restrict the market

Availability of substitute in the market is another factor restraining the growth

The report provides insights on the following points:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Nephrostomy Catheters Market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Nephrostomy Catheters Market " and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Nephrostomy Catheters Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Nephrostomy Catheters market

